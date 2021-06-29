Actor Mel Brooks Turn 95; Netizens Send Out A Barrage Of Birthday Wishes For Veteran Actor

Mel Brooks is one of the most veteran Hollywood actors who has been in business since several decades and continues to actively work in films. He is celebrating his 95th birthday on June 28. On the occasion, fans have been flooding social media with their birthday wishes, expressing their affection for him in their heartfelt messages. Following are some of the wishes that have been posted on Twitter, along with other intriguing details about him and his long career in cinema.

Fans wish Mel Brooks on his 95th birthday

Mel Brooks has built a massive fanbase for himself on the back on his contribution to films, which is quite visible in the barrage of messages that his fans have been sending on the occasion of his birthday. His fans have taken to social media to remember him on his special day, as they reminisced about how he has entertained them with his comic skills. They penned all kinds of warm messages for him on his birthday, calling him a “gem” of cinema and thanked him for all the “treasured” memories that he has given them.

Happy Birthday Mel! — #THE-GOOD-HOMBRE 💎 (@sframtdr) June 28, 2021

Happy Birthday to Mel Brooks!!!! 🎊🎉 I Hope You All Have a Blessed Day. 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾❤️ — Amaya💕💕💕 (@Amaya1531) June 28, 2021

Happy Birthday Mel the great!!! ❤️🙌👏👏👏 — Jorge Daniels (@jorgedaniels) June 28, 2021

Best wishes to Mel. He's a gem. — Mariner717 🇮🇪 ☘️ (@mervoyager) June 28, 2021

Happy birthday to Mel Brooks. 🎂🎊🎁🎉 — Dawn Kleier (@dawn_kleier) June 28, 2021

Many of them also called him one of the greatest entertainers “of all time”. Some of them also shared how they are celebrating the occasion themselves, remembering some of his popular roles. They also penned many other warm notes for him, asking him to celebrate this day in the best possible manner. Mel Brooks had first begun working as a writer, making his initial mark with Your Show of Shows. After a brief experience in writing for TV shows, he eventually stepped into the spotlight as an actor.

Happy Birthday Mel. Thanks for the many laughs:) — FeistyMama:)sharon (@FeistyMama51) June 28, 2021

Happy birthday Mel! You’ve brought a lot of laughter to this world!! Thank you and have a wonderful birthday! — Dieden0515 (@dieden0515) June 28, 2021

Happy birthday Mr Brooks.. Thanks for the great memories hope your day is great — Charles Somerville (@CharlesSomervi7) June 28, 2021

Happy birthday to one of the all time greats! 🎂 — Myrna (@MeindtMyrna) June 28, 2021

Happy Birthday, Mel Brooks! Spaceballs, Blazing Saddles, and Young Frankenstein were what my three sons grew up on. They played all the parts in the car on trips, they knew them that well. — BunnyHugger 🇵🇸 (@valeriestone) June 28, 2021

Mel then went on to star in popular films such as Blazing Saddles, The Muppet Movie, The Hollywood Squares, The Electric Company, To Be or Not to Be and many others. He has also been felicitated with several prestigious awards in his career, including an Academy Award, multiple Primetime Emmy Awards as well as Grammy Awards. On personal front, he has been married twice and is the father of 4 children.

IMAGE: ASSOCIATED PRESS

