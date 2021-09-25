Actor Michael K. Williams Died Of Drug Overdose, Reveals Autopsy Report

Iconic actor Michael K Williams who was found dead on September 6 in his Brooklyn residence, died of an overdose of fluorofentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. International news outlet Variety confirmed the news with a spokesperson for New York City’s chief medical examiner’s office. The 54-year-old Emmy-nominated actor was laid to rest in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on September 16 during a service at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Cathedral.

New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson Lieutenant Joe Gimoel confirmed receiving an emergency call from William’s house in Brooklyn at 2 pm and later finding him dead upon arrival at his residence on September 6. The late actor was popularly known for his intense work in series such as The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, as well as films like 12 Years A Slave and Inherent Vice. In an earlier interview with a leading newspaper, he revealed about using cocaine regularly while filming The Night Of.

More about Michael K. Williams' life

In a 2012 interview with The (Newark) Star-Ledger, the actor opened up about his history with drugs and how he went about it all while acting. He shared that he was playing with fire and it was just a matter of time before he got caught and his business ended up on the cover of a tabloid or he went to jail or, worse, he ended up dead.

As Little, he played a criminal with a strict moral code, known for taking advantage of a reputation for brutality that wasn't always real. A cigarette in his mouth, he would whistle “The Farmer in the Dell" to ominously announce his arrival.

And he spoke many of the show's most memorable lines, including, “a man gotta have a code" and “all in the game yo, all in the game.” The character also broke TV ground as an openly gay man whose sexuality wasn't central to his role. Williams appeared in all five seasons of The Wire from 2002 to 2008, his character growing in prominence with each season.

IMAGE: AP

