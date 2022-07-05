Actor Rachel Brosnahan Reacts To Mass Shooting In Highland Park, Illinois; 'No Words'

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel fame Rachel Brosnahan recently headed to her social media handle to voice her opinion about the mass shooting that took place in her hometown on the 4th of July. Reportedly, the tragic shooting happened in Highland Park, Illinois during the parade that resulted in the deaths of six people and left many people wounded.

To take note, Brosnahan was born in Milwaukee and then she moved to Highland Park, Illinois when she was four years old and was raised there.

Actor Rachel Brosnahan reacts to mass shooting in Illinois

On Monday, actor Rachel Brosnahan took to her Twitter handle and penned a long note expressing her frustration and grief over the mass shooting in Illinois and the several other similar instances of mass killings that happened in the USA this year.

In her tweet, the actor reveals that she feels 'sick' whenever she hears such news. Rachel Brosnahan wrote, "I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don't wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words."

I grew up in Highland Park and this parade is a highlight of the year for so many families. I’m sick to my stomach every time news like this comes out, but I don’t wish the pit in your stomach as you call your family and friends to make sure everyone is okay on anyone. No words. https://t.co/5dE7JB8Z17 — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) July 4, 2022

Moreover, Brosnahan also highlighted the alarming need to take necessary actions to put an end to such mass killing incidences. In a subsequent tweet, she shared a link to Everytown for Gun Safety and wrote, "Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough. (sic)"

Enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough is enough.https://t.co/3xtcyHbyyw — Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) July 4, 2022

Singer Richard Marx reacts to Illinois mass shooting

Brosnahan was not the only celebrity who reacted to the Illinois mass shooting. Joining the bandwagon was singer Richard Marx, who also grew up in Highland Park. He expressed his take on the matter via his Twitter handle. Richard tweeted, "I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness."

I grew up in Highland Park. I’m actively reaching out to check on the welfare of people I still know there. My heart is always broken by these constant mass shootings no matter where they occur but today I’m extra heartbroken. And extra angry at the senselessness. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) July 4, 2022

