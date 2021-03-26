Actor Richard Gilliland Dies At 71; Annie Potts, Joanna Cassidy & Others Mourn His Death

Veteran actor Richard Gilliland, the husband of Jean Smart, passed away at the age of 71. The late film and television actor left for his heavenly abode on March 18, 2021, confirmed his family to USA Today recently. Richard breathed his last in Los Angeles and the reason for his death has been reported to be a "brief illness".

Joe Mantegna, Joanna Cassidy, Annie Potts & others mourn Richard Gilliland's death

Although Richard Gilliland passed away on March 18, a representative of his family broke the heartbreaking news of his demise to USA Today on Thursday. The Designing Women star is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jean Smart, their 31-year-old son, Connor, and 11-year-daughter, Bonnie. Soon after the news of Richard Gilliland's demise broke the internet, it not only took his fans by shock but also left his celebrity pals aghast.

As the news did the rounds on social media, ardent fans, as well as several celebrities, flocked to Twitter to mourn the loss and extend their deepest condolences to late Richard's family. Actors including his Designing Women co-star Annie Potts, Joe Mantegna, Joanna Cassidy and Peri Gilpin to name a few expressed their grief on the micro-blogging platform. While the Make It or Break It star Peri Gilpin tweeted writing, "I love his work and his face so much. Rest In Peace Richard Gilliland and much love and condolences to Jean Smart", Annie Potts wrote, "Rest peacefully dearest Richard... - Annie. Please give Dixie and Meshach a squeeze for me."

On the other hand, his Stay Hungry co-star Joanna Cassidy mourned his death as well as Jessica Walter's death in her tweet and wrote, "We lost two incredible people and actors!!!! My God! Richard Gilliland and Jessica Walter. So sad, but I’m glad I had a chance to know and work with them!". Furthermore, his longtime friend Joe Mantegna took to Twitter to share a throwback photograph of himself with his late friend and paid his last tribute to Richard by penning an emotional note for him. Joe wrote, "GODSPELL 1972. He was Jesus and I was Judas. Beginning a friendship of 50 yrs. In June of ‘87 within 78 hours I was best man at his wedding and he became a godfather of my 1st child. I, my wife and children mourn the passing of a great a friend. R. I. P. Richard Gilliland".

Take a look:

