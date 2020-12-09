Actor Rob Delaney Opens Up About His Late Son Henry, Parenthood, Death And More

Rob Delaney is known for his various talents such as acting, writing and doing stand-up comedy. While Rob is known for making a number of people laugh, he himself went through a deep tragedy after his son Henry died in 2018 when he was barely two years of age. The Deadpool 2 actor has now opened up about his son’s death and how the incident changed his perspective on parenthood and life and how that makes him think of his other sons. Have a look at what he said.

Rob Delaney on how his son Henry’s death taught him to love his other sons

Rob has been outspoken on political issues in the United States but has seldom opened up about his personal life. The news of Rob Delaney’s son’s death came as a shock to his fans, and the tragedy has changed his perception about life and his understanding of being a parent. His son Henry was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016 and the child passed away two years later in 2018. Revealing in BBC Radio 4, he remembered being angry about the mismanagement of the government of the “historic pandemic” which has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people.

We've been hearing from artists and writers about moments in their lives that brought comfort, while the world is a bit bleak. For Grief Awareness Week, we heard from actor, comedian and writer @robdelaney, about how his perspective on hope changed, after losing his son #R4Today pic.twitter.com/6iWmyXuh2l — BBC Radio 4 Today (@BBCr4today) December 8, 2020

He also said that he has been prompted to think about his own death and that much like many other people, he used to be afraid of dying as well. He then went ahead to talk about the death of his son Henry, about how he died on the morning of Rob’s birthday. He revealed about understanding the importance of loving his other sons better rather than more. He spoke about one day getting to meet his late son and how that fact brings him peace.

He has described how Henry’s death has made him see his other sons in what they really are. The actor and comedian has come to realise that his other sons are also temporary gatherings of stardust, just like his late son. He has come to the realisation that his other sons also won’t be around forever just like the rest of the people, and how he will get to meet Henry once his time comes as well.

