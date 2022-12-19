Actor Simu Liu Jokes, Calls It Will Be 'stressful' Meeting His 'girlfriend's Family'

Actor Simu Liu who is currently dating Allison Hsu, a digital marketing manager, is going to spend the Christmas holidays with her. He revealed this at the 20th Annual Unforgettable Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Saturday evening.

Shang Chi actor joked at the event saying, "Yeah, doing the whole family thing and meeting the parent's thing, which no matter who you are and where you come from or anything like that, is a stressful time."

This month, the Marvel-backed actor took to Twitter to announce his relationship after he posted a picture on Instagram where the pair was seen posing together at the premiere of Violent Night in Los Angeles.

Speaking about the vacation spent with his girlfriend, Liu said, "It was great.... It's pretty cold in L.A. in December, so I got an opportunity to just marinate on a beach for a few days. (It was) Pretty awesome."

'She's a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate,' says Liu

When PEOPLE magazine asked him about his girlfriend, he openly expressed his love saying, "She's a badass, she's a fighter, and she's very, very passionate about all things in life, her work, her job, and her other things. And that's a language that I speak very well, and I am happy to see where it goes."

On being asked about his future plans for 2023 with his beloved, he commented, "Hers is to be a better texter. Mine is, it's always exercising more, cause I'm not. I'm never exercising enough. I think it's maybe put the phone away a little bit more [too]."

"Just try to limit screen time, not spend that much [time on my devices]," he said, continuing, "I feel like we're always just mindlessly scrolling, and there's no more guilty person of that than me. So maybe if I can limit my screen time, I won't tweet as much. I'm sure my team would love that."

The couple is seen together at a lot of events, as recently in respect of Asian Pacific Islander creatives and leaders in entertainment, the arts, and culture Liu and Hsu walked the red carpet together at the Unforgettable Gala to honour.