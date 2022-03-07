Actor Taron Egerton Collapses Mid-way During Play, Says 'will Be Back With A Vengeance'

Taron Egerton sparked concerns among audiences of his play in London recently when he collapsed during his performance. Following medical attention, it was informed that the Kingsman: The Golden Circle star was fine. The play was eventually completed by his understudy.

Taron confirmed the incident and had a fun-filled reaction to it. He also extended words of gratitude to his castmates and the understudy who completed his performance.

Taron Egerton collapses during performance in London

Taron Egerton, as per a report by Deadline, collapsed during his performance of the play Cock at the Ambassadors Theatre in London. A doctor present among the audience was called in, and his health was examined.

After a while, the director of the play, Marianne Elliott informed the audience that the actor was 'absolutely fine.' However, Taron could not complete the performance, and his understudy Joel Harper-Jackson enacted his role for the final section of the play.

Taron Egerton issues statement on collapse during play

Taron then issued a statement on his Instagram stories, where he confirmed what some people 'may have heard', that he 'passed out' during his first performance of the play on Friday night. He shared that he was fine and had a 'slightly sore neck' and a 'bruised ego'.

He shared a 'positive spin' on it, quipping that he'd appreciate it if one of the people from the audience at the play told him that he gave such a 'committed, electrifying performance' that he could not 'handle it and checked out.' Taron further joked that an actor was supposed to perform the entire play and not just 'three quarters of it.' He added that he'd be 'back with a vengeance' on Saturday night.

Taron thanked his 'amazing team' and the 'wonderful' cast mates for being 'so lovely.' The actor also was grateful to Joel for stepping and completing the play, calling him an 'amazing actor and lovely person.'

Taron Egerton on the professional front

Taron had shot to fame with his appearance on the action-comedy franchise Kingsman, starting with Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014) and its sequel Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017. The Testament of Youth (2014), Eddie the Eagle (2016), and Rocketman (2019) were some of the other highlights of his career. He won the Golden Globe award for Rocketman.