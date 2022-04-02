Actor Tom Hanks Officiates Couple's Wedding In Their Unfinished Home

Krisna Poznik had always fantasised about her wedding, but she had no idea it would be officiated by Oscar winning actor Tom Hanks. The actor, who has been filming "A Man Called Otto" in Pittsburgh, has been sighted all over town in recent weeks and even photobombed a star-struck couple's wedding.

Poznik, a 39-year-old designer and calligrapher from Pittsburgh, told Insider that she has been engaged to her master plumber boyfriend, Tyson, 42, for nearly five years and has no plans to marry. She stated the couple have two young children, a 6-year-old son and an 18-month-old daughter, as well as house renovations to keep them busy. However, when one of her favourite actors, Tom Hanks, happened to be in their Bellevue neighbourhood, Poznik, who recalled that Hanks was an ordained minister — decided to take the plunge.

It all started with a simple letter, says Poznik

She told Insider, "I wrote a letter to him," recalling witnessing a video of Hollywood start Hanks agreeing to officiate an unwitting couple's wedding in Central Park in 2016. "I mentioned who we were and that we were close by in the letter, and that the house we're restoring is our version of 'The Money Pit,'" she continued, referring to the 1986 comedy he co-starred in with Shelley Long about a young couple battling to renovate a house. It's a favourite film of Tyler's, who brings it up frequently when working on their own house, according to Poznik.

Poznik said to Insider that it was a matter of weeks before the big day on March 20 with a tight guest list restricted to the couple's moms and kids, and a menu of cider and macarons. But the real key was keeping it under wraps, only telling their moms in advance and their son moments before the ceremony. The bride joked that she'd learnt to be "a really excellent secret-keeper these last few weeks" after being startled by how tight-lipped she could be.

Poznik described to Insider about the thought of Hanks officiating her wedding as "so surreal - it just blew our minds," adding that she and Tyler "didn't want it to become a media storm." That wasn't all, though. She admitted, "I was most concerned about Hollywood actor Tom Hanks being in our incomplete house." The bride and her special guest, along with his assistant and security, arrived at midday on the day of their wedding.