Actors Kenneth Branagh & Ciaran Hinds Miss PGA Awards After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The 2022 edition of the Producers Guild Awards ceremony was held on Saturday, with many big names attending the ceremony. The 2021 film, Belfast was also nominated under the category of Darryl F Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. The coming-of-age drama film was written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. But unfortunately, director Kenneth Branagh and actor Ciaran Hinds who essayed the role of Pop, Buddy's grandfather in the film missed the prestigious awards ceremony. Reportedly, the actor-director duo has contracted the COVID-19 virus.

Kenneth Branagh and Ciaran Hinds test positive for COVID-19

As per the reports of The Hollywood Reporter, Jude Hill, the young star of Branagh’s autobiographical film confirmed the news of the stars testing positive. He said-

“We have the Focus Features team, and I’m sitting at that table, and sadly the rest of the cast couldn’t be here because sadly Ciarán and Ken have Covid-19, but they’ll be here in spirit.”

For the unversed Kenneth Branagh and Ciaran Hinds are the latest stars to test positive after Hollywood’s getting back on track post-omicron virus. Earlier Succession's fame Sarah Snook missed the Critics Choice Awards on March 13 after contracting the virus.

More about Belfast

Belfast was released in 2021 and it is a semi-autobiographical movie that follows the story of a working-class family and particularly focuses on their young son's days as a child. It is set in the 1960s and is a fictionalized version of Branagh’s childhood after troubles in Northern Ireland began and Kenneth had to relocate. The cast of the movie includes actors namely Jude Hill as Buddy, Caitríona Balfe as Buddy's mother, Jamie Dornan as Buddy's father, Ciarán Hinds as Buddy's grandfather, Judi Dench as Buddy's grandmother, Colin Morgan as Billy Clanton, Gerard Horan as Mackie, Lara McDonnell as Moira and others.

Belfast made history as it bagged many nominations in a whopping seven categories in the Oscars. Kenneth Branagh's film was nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, and for Branagh’s directing and screenplay. He became the first artist to be nominated in seven different categories at the Oscars throughout his career. The academy awards are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022.

Image: AP