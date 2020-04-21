'Ad Astra' Means 'To The Stars'; See More Interesting Details And Trivia About The Film

Ad Astra is a 2019 Sci-Fi film directed by James Gray. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones, and Liv Tyler. The movie revolves around Roy Mcbride, an astronaut who is set to go to Neptune to unravel the truth about his missing father, who also went to Neptune thirty years ago. Did you know that Ad Astra means ‘To the stars’? Take a look at the interesting details and trivia of Ad Astra below.

Tommy Lee Jones, who plays the role of Clifford McBride, is only 16 years older than Brad Pitt in real life.

This movie is the first collaboration between Brad Pitt and James Gray. They planned to work together on The Lost City of Z (2016), but Pitt backed out due to scheduling conflict

Clifford McBride says that he has cataracts and has trouble with his sight. Cataracts are one of the health problems connected to exposure to solar radiation for an extended period in space.

Brad Pitt and Ruth Negga previously appeared in the movie World War Z in 2013.

This is the second big Sci-Fi movie to feature the planet Neptune after the movie Event Horizon (1997).

The cast of the movie includes two Oscar winners: Brad Pitt and Tommy Lee Jones.

The spaceship which travels from Moon to Mars craft is named Cepheus after a constellation in the northern skies which in turn is named after a king of Aethiopia in Greek mythology.

Director James Gray previously said that the movie will feature the most realistic depiction of space travel that's been put in a movie.

At 19:25 minutes into the runtime, Tommy Lee Jones can be seen wearing the same space outfit as he did in Space Cowboys (2000).

The title means "to the stars" in Latin. It is often used as a shorthand for "Per Aspera Ad Astra," which means ‘Through hardships to the stars’

Director James Gray said that he created his own playlist for himself to listen to through his headphones when he was making this film.

