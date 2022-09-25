Adam Devine Says He's Not 'Adam Levine', Takes A Jibe At Singer Amid Cheating Scandal

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine was recently accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo with an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh. Stroh shared a series of screenshots of Levine's chat and also alleged that they dated for a year. Amid the controversy, American actor and comedian Adam Devine took a jibe at the singer and clarified that he and his wife are happy together.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Pitch Perfect star shared a picture with his wife, Chloe Bridges. Sharing the picture, the actor took a dig at Adam Levine and mentioned that he and his wife are "going strong." He further clarified that he is not the Maroon 5 singer and called the latter a "worse" singer.

He wrote, "Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer." In concluding his note, Devine quipped he and his wife will name their future baby Sumner and wrote, "We are however naming our future baby Sumner."

The When We First Met star's fans were seemingly left in splits with his post. Comedian and model Amanda Cerny wrote, "Hahahahahahaha," while another Instagram user penned, "and you are right you are the better singer!" Whitney Cummings commented, "Hahahaha! Hahahaha! Oh god I know you’ve been waiting for this day to come."

Adam Levine accused of cheating on his wife Prinsloo

Earlier this month, Instagram model Sumner Stroh took to her TikTok handle to share screenshots of her chat with Levine. She claimed she and Levine dated for a year and the singer also cheated on his wife. As his wife Prinsloo is pregnant with his third child, Stroh revealed Levine asked her he wants to name his child Sumner. Levine and Prinsloo are already parents to their two children Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. Soon after Stroh's video surfaced on the internet, Levine admitted to crossing a line in a statement but denied cheating on his wife.

Image: AP