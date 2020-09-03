Adam Driver To Feature In A Sci-fi Film To Be Directed By Scott Beck And Bryan Woods

Adam Driver, who gained massive praise for his performances as Kylo Ren in the Star War series, will be seen in yet another science fiction film. The movie 65 will have Adam starring in it, according to a report by Deadline Hollywood. The film will be written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. In the past, the duo has been popular for being the writers of “A Quiet Place” thus fans are excited for their upcoming project 65. The plot for 65 film has not been revealed just yet as the makers of the film are keeping a low profile on its details.

However, Beck and Woods are speculated to also be producing the film along with Sam Raimi, Zainab Azizi and Debbie Liebling. Currently, the studio has kept things under control due to the current pandemic situation. The production plans for the film too haven’t been revealed as the makers have refused to let any information slide by, according to the news portal.

In the past, Adam Driver gained massive appreciation for his roles including an Oscar nomination for best actor. The movie “A Marriage Story” featuring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver became a huge hit and was loved by critics as well as fans. The story was gripping and kept the audience invested in the film throughout its entire course. Adam has even gotten a nomination as a supporting actor in the film “BlacKKKlansman” in which he played the role of an undercover police officer. Thus fans are quite excited to watch Adam due to his impeccable acting skills and the perfection that he brings to his characters on screen, according to the news portal.

Adam was also seen in the famous Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film in which he played the antagonist, Kylo Ren. In terms of his upcoming projects, Adam Driver will also be seen next in The Last Duel. The film has been delayed a couple of times due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Beck and Woods have also earned the Critics’ Choice and Writers Guild of America nominations in the past for “A Quiet Place”. Raimi in the past has been the director of the Spiderman Franchise with Sony during 2002 and 2007. He was also one of the creators for the Evil Dead franchise, according to the news portal.

