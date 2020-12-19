Adam Driver's Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know The 'Marriage Story' Actor

Actor Adam Driver has managed to create a huge fanbase for himself over the last few years. He received massive acclaim for his performance in A Marriage Story. The film also starred Scarlett Johansson and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The actor is also a recipient of several accolades for his versatile performances. Here's a fun Adam Driver quiz that you can take to find out how well you know the actor, from his early life, family to his movies and accolades.

Adam Driver's quiz

1. What is the full name of Adam Driver?

Adam Douglas Driver

Adam Micheal Driver

Adam Flinn Driver

Adam Doug Driver

2. Which year was Adam born in?

1986

1979

1983

1985

3. Adam co-founded a fight club during his teenage years. Which movie inspired him to do so?

Fight Club

Edge of Tomorrow

Mission: Impossible

A Few Good Men

4. Adam Driver's family moved to which state when he was just seven years old?

San Diego, California

Mishawaka, Indiana

Houston, Texas

Seattle, Washington

5. Adam was cast as the lead in the Hollywood drama series Girls. Who was his love interest in series?

Allison Williams

Jemima Kirke

Lena Dunham

Zosia Mamet

6. One of the following is not Adam Driver's movies. Which one is it?

The Report

The Dead Don't Die

Bluebird

Triple Frontier

7. How many nominations in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor did the actor receive for his performance in Girls?

four

three

two

five

8. Adam Driver is the co-founder of which non-profit organisation?

Arts in the Armed Forces, Inc.

Bono: ONE Campaign

Laughing Man Foundation

Water.org

9. What was Adam Driver's character name in Marriage Story?

Charlie Barber

Daniel Jones

Randy

Philip Altman

10. Adam Driver featured in this television show as Jason Roberts

Law & Order

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

The Wonderful Maladys

You Don't Know Jack

Adam Driver's trivia quiz answers

1. Adam Douglas Driver

2. 1983

3. Fight Club

4. Mishawaka, Indiana

5. Lena Dunham

6. Triple Frontier

7. three

8. Arts in the Armed Forces, Inc.

9. Charlie Barber

10. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

