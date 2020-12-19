Last Updated:

Adam Driver's Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know The 'Marriage Story' Actor

Adam Driver's quiz; Take this quiz to find out how well you know the actor. This includes questions about his early life and various movies.

Written By
Simren Rodrigues
adam driver's quiz

Actor Adam Driver has managed to create a huge fanbase for himself over the last few years. He received massive acclaim for his performance in A Marriage Story. The film also starred Scarlett Johansson and received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. The actor is also a recipient of several accolades for his versatile performances. Here's a fun Adam Driver quiz that you can take to find out how well you know the actor, from his early life, family to his movies and accolades. 

Adam Driver's quiz

1. What is the full name of Adam Driver? 

  • Adam Douglas Driver 
  • Adam Micheal Driver 
  • Adam Flinn Driver 
  • Adam Doug Driver 

2. Which year was Adam born in? 

  • 1986
  • 1979
  • 1983
  • 1985

3. Adam co-founded a fight club during his teenage years. Which movie inspired him to do so? 

  • Fight Club 
  • Edge of Tomorrow
  • Mission: Impossible 
  • A Few Good Men 

4. Adam Driver's family moved to which state when he was just seven years old? 

  • San Diego, California 
  • Mishawaka, Indiana 
  • Houston, Texas 
  • Seattle, Washington

5. Adam was cast as the lead in the Hollywood drama series Girls. Who was his love interest in series? 

  • Allison Williams 
  • Jemima Kirke
  • Lena Dunham 
  • Zosia Mamet 

Also Read: Harvey Weinstein Case: Prosecutors Postpone Imprisoned Hollywood Mogul's Extradition

Also Read: Steven Spielberg's Birthday: Here Are A Few Dynamic War Movies By The Hollywood Director

6. One of the following is not Adam Driver's movies. Which one is it? 

  • The Report
  • The Dead Don't Die
  • Bluebird
  • Triple Frontier 

7. How many nominations in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor did the actor receive for his performance in Girls?

  • four
  • three
  • two 
  • five 

Also Read: Judi Dench's Quiz: See How Well Do You Know The 'Philomena' Actor

8. Adam Driver is the co-founder of which non-profit organisation? 

  • Arts in the Armed Forces, Inc. 
  • Bono: ONE Campaign 
  • Laughing Man Foundation 
  • Water.org

9. What was Adam Driver's character name in Marriage Story

  • Charlie Barber 
  • Daniel Jones 
  • Randy 
  • Philip Altman 

10. Adam Driver featured in this television show as Jason Roberts

  • Law & Order 
  • Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 
  • The Wonderful Maladys 
  • You Don't Know Jack 

Also Read: Ryan Gosling's Birthday: How Well Do You Know The Actor? Take The Quiz & Find Out

Adam Driver's trivia quiz answers

1. Adam Douglas Driver 

2. 1983

3. Fight Club 

4. Mishawaka, Indiana 

5. Lena Dunham 

6. Triple Frontier 

7. three

8. Arts in the Armed Forces, Inc. 

9. Charlie Barber 

10. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND