Adam Levine Buys Pair Of Fancy Sneakers For Wife; Says He Helped Her In 'curation'

Fans of Adam Levine know that he is a big fan of sneakers. He splurges money for the fanciest pairs and has a huge collection of sneakers as well. In a recent interview, the singer revealed to have helped his wife Behati Prinsloo to "curate" a sneaker collection.

Adam Levine helps Behati 'curate' a sneaker collection

Adam Levine recently appeared on Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma where he discussed the time when the singer was gifted a pair of Red October Yeezys by Kanye West and when Travis Scott gifted him a pair of Air Jordans to perform at the SuperBowl. He also recalled memories of an iconic sports player, the late Kobe Bryant. Adam was casually dressed in a white oversize hoodie, his hair was coloured white, and he wore a pair of black baggy pants. The singer sported a pair of neon orange sneakers and also brown sunglasses to complete his outfit.

In the video, Adam revealed to have spent $11,000 on a new pair of trainers at the SoleStage shoe store. He further added that he is not the only one in his family to have a thing for sneakers. Adam Levine's wife Behati also has a collection of the hottest kicks. When asked about his wife Behati having "a carefully curated collection" of sneakers, Adam responded in affirmative and added that he helped her to curate the collection. She mainly has Jordans in her collections and she loves Jordan 1 the most.

Adam Levine also revealed that he is jealous of his wife when he could not find the rare pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro Tokyo in his foot size, but they were available in Behati's. He jokingly added that she is going to wear the shoes and flaunt them just to irk him, but she deserves to do that since she is "going to have the dopest shoes ever". The video concluded with Adam buying several pairs of shoes which totalled a whopping $11,000 and said that he was relieved that it "wasn't much worse". Later, he quipped, "I got my wife some stuff so it doesn't count".

(Image: Adam Levine's Instagram)

