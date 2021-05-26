Adam Levine Has A Fun Banter With Blake Shelton As They Reunite For 'The Voice' S20 Finale

The three-time Grammy Award-winning songster Adam Levine made a comeback to NBC's The Voice on Tuesday. The lead vocalist of Maroon 5 had appeared on the much-awaited finale episode of the singing reality show's twentieth season to perform his chartbuster song Beautiful Mistakes along with his bandmates. It marked Adam's first-ever appearance on The Voice ever since he quit his longtime coach job on the show in 2019.

Adam Levine on The Voice finale reunites with former co-coach Blake Shelton

Ahead of The Voice finale, the makers of the long-running singing show dropped a rib-tickling teaser video of Adam Levine and Blake Shelton getting into a fun banter before venturing into the NBC show's set to commence the episode's shoot. In the recorded sneak-peek video clip, Blake is shown incessantly texting his frenemy, Adam, as he awaited his arrival on The Voice's set. Soon, the Girls Like You crooner walks on screen sporting a pink mohawk and said, "Hey, hi. I'm here. I told you I was going to be here."

Upon his entry, Shelton expressed, "I know I was just texting and saying I can't wait to see you" before he made Adam pose for a selfie. In his response, the 42-year-old stated, "I'm so glad to be back" by saying deadpan to the camera. Even after Adam Levine is shown to make his way inside the show's set, Blake Shelton could be seen being caught up in texting him until the former replies to his texts by writing, "the show's starting, idiot."

Take a look at Adam Levine and Blake Shelton's The Voice teaser below:

In addition to Adam Levine's performance to Beautiful Mistakes with his Maroon 5 band members, The Voice finale episode also featured other star-studded performances by Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, Lauren Daigle, Saweetie, Thomas Rhett, Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat, OneRepublic, Ben Platt and Kelsea Ballerini. Apart from them, The Voice's fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson had also taken the stage to perform with the finalists. The finale episode had aired on NBC at 8 PM EST on May 25, 2021.

Take a look at Maroon 5's live performance at The Voice finale:

IMAGE: A STILL FROM THE VOICE/ YOUTUBE