Adam Levine Jokes That He Does Not 'support' Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani's Wedding

Maroon 5’s lead vocalist Adam Levine recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He was a part of the 3000th episode of the show. Apart from the jokes that both Ellen and Adam cracked, the latter also quipped that he does not support his former fellow judge on The Voices, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding.

Maroon 5's Adam Levine on Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's wedding

Ellen asked Adam if he is going to sing at the couple’s wedding and to this, he joked by saying that he doesn’t support their wedding. “She’s so cool and he’s not”, added Adam. But Ellen favoured Blake and described him as ‘very funny and very smart’. Adam still did not fully agree with her and called Blake to be ‘vaguely charming’ before he burst out laughing. The Payphone singer also said that he missed making fun of Blake to which Ellen replied that he should attend their wedding to do just that. He also jokingly said that he is the one who is going to object to the wedding when the pastor asks.

A few weeks ago, when Gwen appeared on Ellen’s show to promote her album Happy, she asked Ellen to be her maid of honour. Elaborating more, Ellen said that she knew Miley Cyrus was going to sing at the couple’s wedding. Shen then went on to ask if there is anything she can do. Gwen responded to it by saying that she imagined Ellen in a mauve, bridesmaid attire, maybe even maid of honour. Stefani also laid out Ellen’s look for the role and said that a flower arrangement will be made on her head. Ellen readily agreed to be the maid of honour and asked Gwen to inform her of the time and place and she will be there.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Relationship

The couple began dating in 2015 after they appeared as coaches on The Voices. They announced that they were engaged in October 2020. Blake popped the big question to Gwen when they were on a vacation on their ranch. They also have released their third duet track titled Nobody But You that released last year. The song also has been nominated at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Image courtesy- @adamlevine and @gwenstefani Instagram