Adam Levine Shares Fitness Video; Shows Off Skills With Giant Medicine Ball

Adam Levine is known to be one of the active music personalities on social media, often sharing pictures and videos with his fans. However, the videos that he has posted on his recent Instagram stories shows some of the few workout videos that he has shared on social media. The short series of videos posted by him show him performing various exercises to work out his muscles as well as playing a game of basketball, where he is seen practising his moves to tackle the opponent to get to the hoop.

Adam Levine shares his fitness videos on Instagram

Celebrities quite frequently reveal the various forms that they have adopted to keep their fitness up by sharing their workout videos on social media. Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has recently shared his own methods of staying fit on Instagram. The singer is seen lifting the kettlebell while being down on one knee while music plays in the background, which is followed by another exercise using a heavy medicine ball. It is quickly followed by his trainer instructing him to perfect his moves in a game of basketball.

The series of videos continues as the singer is seen performing other exercises and also has another video where he tries to improve his tackling skills in basketball as he gets instructed to make the jump and put the ball through the hoop. Towards the end of the video, Adam simply looks at the camera and shrugs. The singer thus revealed how he keeps himself fit, even though most of his Instagram posts are related to music.

Adam Levine has attained a wide popularity through the success of his band Maroon 5. He is the lead vocalist of the group, having sung some of the band’s most popular songs, including Girls Like You, which was released in 2018. Levine is also responsible for penning the lyrics of some of a list of songs that went on to gain success. He has also collaborated with a number of other music artists in songs such as Heard 'Em Say, Say It Again, Bang Bang and many others.