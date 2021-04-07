Adam Levine Twins With His Daughter In Family Picture; Quips 'girls Just Wanna Have Fun'

Singer and actor Adam Levine is known for his songs like Girls like You and Stereo Hearts. The singer-turned-actor spent some quality time with his family, a glimpse of which was recently shared with fans. He shared a picture with his family where all four of them wore dyed dresses. In the photo, he twinned with his daughter.

Adam Levine twins with his daughter

Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo and he have two daughters - Dusty Rose and Gio Grace. He shared a picture with his family as they show their backs to the camera while holding each other's hands. They were seen looking at a field in front of them. On the left, Behati wore a pink dye printed dress and twinned with her daughter. Adam wore a peach dye printed dress and twinned with another. He flaunted his back filled with tattoos in the halter neck dress. He wrote that girls just wanna have fun. Here's a picture of Adam Levine's wife and daughters dressed up with him.

Reactions to Adam Levine twinning with his daughter

As soon as he shared his picture with his family, fans wrote all things nice in the comment section. They mentioned that they all looked adorable. Basketball player AJ Rompza wrote that Adam was a girl dad. Rhys Athayde sent several hearts reacting to the picture. Ajay Stevens wrote that this is what fathers should do to make their daughters happy. He complimented Adam for his efforts. Entrepreneur Sarah Wright Olsen wrote that she was obsessed with the picture. Fans flooded his comment section with heart emojis. Take a look at the comments on Adam Levine's Instagram photo.

Image source: Adam Levine's Instagram

Adam Levine's photos with his family

On Christmas, Adam shared a photo with his wife kissing him. She wore a red top and a Santa Clause hat in the picture. Behati shared a picture with him where the two were seen taking a dip in the ocean. The black and white picture was captioned, "Deep sea baby." She also shared a picture of her and Adam clicked by the paparazzi. In the picture, they twinned with white t-shirts. Behati was seen chewing gum and blowing it. Take a look at their pictures together.

Promo Image Source: Adam Levine's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.