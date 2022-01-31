Adam McKay On 'Don't Look Up' Backlash: 'Was Shocked By Really Intense Anger Critics Had'

Filmmaker Adam McKay was not expecting the intense negative reviews for his recently released film, Don't Look Up, on online streaming giant, Netflix. The director, in an interview with Variety, has spoken to the 'intense anger' of some critics' reactions to the film. He said that he was 'surprised' how 'negative' they were. McKay also called the reactions 'brutal'.

The filmmaker added that he was immediately attacked by social media users for 'jokingly saying' that people who could not connect with the film, did not understand what was going on in the world.

Adam McKay on receiving backlash for Don't Look Up

In an interview with Variety, Adam McKay admitted that he and his team were all 'shocked' by the 'really intense anger' that some critics had. He said that they had been screening the film and had gotten no reactions like that ever. In general, he said that 'test audiences were laughing', thus, when the reviews came out, it is not like they are incorrect as responses will be 'complicated and passionate'. The filmmaker continued that on social media he joked about some responses by saying several people did not seem clued into what was going on in the world. He explained immediately social media 'descended on him like a pack of hyenas'.

The Netflix original film currently has a score of 56% on the American critics' site, Rotten Tomatoes. Considering the calibre of talent involved in front of and behind the camera, the response received is unusual. Don't Look Up features Academy Award-winning actors Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is a dramedy disaster satire that follows the journey of two scientists who discover a deadly comet approaching the Earth. The duo then tries to warn the media of the imminent apocalypse.

Leonardo DiCaprio says 'Don't Look Up' an analogy of modern-day culture

Earlier on Instagram, DiCaprio described his film in a nutshell and said that it was an analogy of modern-day culture. Expressing how he often looked in his career for a film that had an environment undertone to it, DiCaprio said that much like the inundation of news on climate change, there were a lot of people who didn't want to hear it, and making a film about it was an even more difficult task to take on.

