Adam Sandler At IHOP Goes Unrecognised By An Employee; Hilarious Video Goes Viral

A TikTok video of Adam Sandler at IHOP (International House Of Pancakes) recently went viral across social media platforms after surfacing on the internet on Wednesday. In the viral video shared by the IHOP hostess, she unknowingly asked the Hollywood A-lister to wait for pancakes for as long as half an hour, which prompted him to leave the New York-based restaurant. Upon realising that it was The Wedding Singer star himself, the hostess shared a short surveillance video clip from the IHOP outlet on her TikTok handle and it was quick to go viral and garner more than a whopping 10 million views in no time.

Adam Sandler's TikTok video from IHOP goes viral

In Adam Sandler's viral video, which comprised a surveillance clip from the Long Island IHOP, hostess Dayanna Rodas is seen holding an iPad in her hands while she said something to Sandler, who visited the eatery with his daughter. The 54-year-old actor went unrecognised by the IHOP employee because he had a face mask on. While TikTok is banned in India, the video was soon to do the rounds on other social media platforms as well after it went viral.

The viral video of Adam Sandler at IHOP starts with a clip of Dayanna with a clown makeup filter on while the caption of the video read: "Not realising it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30-minute wait and him, of course, leaving because he's not going to wait 30 minutes for IHOP". The video then cuts to the People's Choice Award-winning actor, sporting a red sweatshirt with a black face mask, entering the IHOP outlet with one of his beloved daughters. However, upon being told that they will have to wait for around half an hour, the father-daughter duo could be seen leaving the eatery.

While Adam Sandler is yet to comment on the video publicly, the actor's publicist confirmed to HuffPost that the man in the video wearing a red North Face hoodie over basketball shorts is Adam himself. Meanwhile, a representative of IHOP also spoke to the portal about the breakfast food faux pas. The representative revealed that the incident took place at the Manhasset outlet of IHOP, which is located on the north shore of Long Island, New York.

Promo Image Source: Adam Sandler FC Instagram