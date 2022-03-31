Adam Sandler Jumps To The Support Of Chris Rock After Oscars 2022 Fiasco With Will Smith

The biggest shock at Oscars 2022 came when Men In Black star Will Smith literally slapped Chris Rock on live TV after the comedian poked fun at the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock, who was on stage to announce the award for documentary feature, made a punchline out of Jada's bald hairstyle. This prompted Smith to rush to the stage and slap him. Ever since the altercation broke out, popular comics have taken to social media to stand in support of Chris Rock.

Adam Sandler supports Chris Rock

On Wednesday, March 30, Adam Sandler took to Instagram to support Chris Rock after the Oscars 2022 fiasco. He shared a photo of Rock's upcoming tour and added that he can't wait for the comedian to start his shows. "Can't wait for this. Love you buddy!" wrote Sandler. Take a look at the post below:

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock share an amicable bond ever since the two worked together on Saturday Night Live back in the 1990s. Sandler and Rock have also shared the screen space in several movies including Grown Ups, The longest Yard and more. To note, Adam isn't the only comedian who has shown support to Rock publicly. Many prominent comics including Kathy Griffin, Conan O'Brien have taken to social media to slam Will Smith.

Kathy Griffin, Conan O'Brien condemn Will Smith

Comedian Kathy Griffin called Will Smith's reaction a 'bad practice' as she condemned the actor for physically assaulting a comedian. She wrote, "Let me tell you something, it’s a very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a Comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theatres."

Conon O'Brien who previously called it quits for his late-night talk show, tweeted that he needs a show to address Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation. He wrote, "Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow?"

Oscars 2022 was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles on March 27.

Image: Instagram/@adamsandler /AP