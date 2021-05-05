Adam Sandler Reacts To Viral Video Of Him Leaving IHOP Restaurant With His Daughter: Watch

Actor Adam Sandler was recently seen leaving an IHOP (International House Of Pancakes) with his daughter after the employee informed him that they might have to wait for around half an hour to get their order. The worker did not recognize the actor as he was wearing a mask until later and shared the video of the incident on TikTok that went viral on the internet. Now, Sandler gave a reason behind him storming out of IHOP.

Adam Sandler took to his Twitter handle to react to the viral TikTok video of him leaving IHOP. He tweeted that he only left the eatery because the "nice woman" informed him that their all-you-can-eat-deal didn't apply to the milkshakes. Check out Adam Sandler's Twitter response below.

For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes. — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 4, 2021

Adam Sandler's tweet received great reactions from the users. Many laughed at his funny sarcastic tweet, while others suggested a different place to try next time. Some even agreed that they would have done the same thing. Take a look at a few of the reactions to the actor's tweet.

The viral video was shared by hostess Dayanna Rodas on her TikTok account. It starts with her having a clown makeup filter on her face and writing, "Not realising it's Adam Sandler and telling him it's a 30-minute wait and him, of course, leaving because he's not going to wait 30 minutes for IHOP" (sic). The video then cuts to surveillance footage from the Long Island IHOP. Rodas is seen holding a tablet and Adam Sandler wore a red sweatshirt with a black face mask as he stood beside his daughter. The employee said something to Sandler, who then quickly leaves the place. The original video crossed 10 million views within a few hours. As TikTok is banned in India, the video went viral on various social media platforms. Check it out below.

