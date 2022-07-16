Adam Scott Roped In For 'Madame Web'; Here's Everything You Need To Know

The Marvel cinematic universe is currently gearing up to bring forward their next superhero story, Madame Web. Reportedly, the forthcoming film is a spin-off of Spider-Man and is Sony’s first modern comic book adaptation that will feature a lady in the headlining role. With a massive buzz around the film, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in adding some of Hollywood's notable faces to the cast list to bring their superhero story to life.

After Fifty Shades of Grey actor Dakota Johnson's entry on board to portray the titular role of Madame Web and several other members joining the cast of the highly anticipated project, latest media reports suggest that Severance actor Adam Scott has also bagged a role in Madame Web.

Adam Scott joins Madame Web's cast

After getting nominated for Emmys for his critically acclaimed role in Severance, actor Adam Scott has bagged his next project. As per the reports of Deadline, Adam Scott is all set to join the cast of Sony Pictures’ Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson. Although Sony has still not commented on Scott being a part of Madame Web, reports suggest that the actor will be joining a star-studded ensemble, which includes Dakota along with Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, and Tahar Rahim. However, details about Adam's role are still kept under the wraps.

More about Madame Web

The film will be based on Madame Web which is a fictional character appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. As per the comic, Madame web is an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and is in a way all hooked up to a web of life support machines. She never actively fought any villains due to her age and medical condition but has some sort of special abilities that makes her unique. Also, she has some sort of connection with spiderman and hence was usually shown as a supporting character in the Spider-Man comic book series. However, the mystery about Madam web's life will be disclosed in the film.

The forthcoming film is directed by S.J. Clarkson. Whereas, the script is penned down by Morbius scribes Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Madame Web is slated to release on January 13, 2023.

Image: Instagram@mradamscott