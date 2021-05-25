Adam Wingard To Direct 'Hardcore' Feature Film For Robert Kirkman And Universal Pictures

Filmmaker Adam Wingard has garnered high praise for his recent work on Godzilla vs. Kong. The Legendary's MonsterVerse movie, under Warner Bros., did quite well at the box office during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the director has been tapped by Universal Pictures for their next venture.

Adam Wingard to direct 'Hardcore' film

According to Deadline, Universal Pictures has given the directorial responsibility for their upcoming feature movie to Adam Wingard. Titled Hardcore it is based on an origin story sketch written by the creator The Walking and co-creator of Invincible, Robert Kirkman. The film takes inspiration from the Skybound / Image comic book series created by Kirkman and Marc Silvestri (Cyber Force, Rise of Magi).

Hardcore is an action science-fiction thriller comic book. It follows the journey of a soldier as he saves the globe without getting his hands dirty. In the comics series, Any Diggle wrote Volume 1 with art by Alessandro Vitto, and Volume 2 was penned by Brandon Thomas and Francis Portela. Adam Wingard will co-write the feature film adaptation alongside Will Simmons, who wrote reboots of Sleepy Hollow and Internal Affairs. Previously, he adapted Day Men for Universal and Boom Studios.

Skybound and Wingard’s Montauk Chair are producing. Kirkman, David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst will produce on behalf of Skybound. Wingard will also executive produce. Universal Pictures’ EVP Production Matt Reilly will oversee the project for the studio.

Adam Wingard has directed projects like Home Sick, A Horrible Way to Die, You're Next, The Guest, Blair Witch, Death Note, and others. His latest work, Godzilla vs. Kong, earned more than $430 million at the worldwide box office. It stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Lance Reddick, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and others. The story pitches the King of Monsters, Godzilla against Kong.

The success has made Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures offering another MonsterVerse project to helm to Wingard. The filmmaker will helm ThunderCats feature film. Wingard also directs a Face/Off sequel set at Paramount. Production on all his upcoming projects is yet to commence.

IMAGE: ADAMWINGARD INSTAGRAM

