Adarsh Gourav In 'awe' Of Working With Meryl Streep & Kit Harington In 'Extrapolations'

After garnering widespread critical acclaim for his performance in White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav has kickstarted his next project Extrapolations in New York. The anthology drama will also star actors like Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Tobey Maguire and more. As Gourav began the shoot for the next project, he opened up about working with actors like Streep and Harington. The actor said that he was in awe of his co-stars and learning every day.

Adarsh Gourav on Extrapolations

Adarsh Gourav will next be seen in Scott Z Burns’ anthology series for Apple TV+ titled Extrapolations. Apart from Adarsh, the show also stars big names from the Hollywood industry, including Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Tobey Maguire, Gemma Chan, and David Schwimmer. The story of the series explores the changes to the planet that will impact love, family, work; both on a personal level and at a large human level. It's an eight interconnected episodic series and will display the need for a survival world over in the current era.

Gourav recently kickstarted the shoot for the series in New York and opened up about his new venture. As per Koimoi, the actor said, "We've been shooting in New York, both indoors and outdoors. I am in awe of my co-stars and learning every day. I have to pinch myself sometimes to believe I made it to this project." He added that he was extremely fortunate to have landed the part and he was giving it his all.

Adarsh stated that it wasn't every day that a project as massive as this comes your way. He said that he would spare no opportunity to prove his mettle now that he is part of the project. Meanwhile, Gourav rose to fame for his performance as Balram Halwai in the Ramin Bahrani drama movie The White Tiger.

The movie was an adaptation of Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name. The story is about Balram, who comes from a poor Indian village and uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty. The film also features Priyanka Chopra, and Rajkummar Rao. Gourav was nominated for the Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead and was also nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role.

Image: AP, Instagram/AdarshGourav