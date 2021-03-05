Adele And Husband Simon Konecki Get Officially Divorced; Read Details

British singer-songwriter Adele and her husband Simon Konecki started dating in mid-2011. Their son Angelo was born in 2012 and a few years later, the couple secretly got married too. They announced their separation in April 2016 and filed for divorce five months later in September. The couple has led separate lives since 2019. Simon and Adele's divorce was finalized on March 4, 2021.

Adele's net worth

Adele's net worth is estimated at $190 Million. Reports say that she used mediators to settle the distribution of the wealth shared with her husband. Rumours suggest that she earned a whopping $112,500 every day from royalties alone. She earned a huge amount of money from her last album '25' and the following concert tour.

Adele is reported to be owning several properties in the UK and the US. According to SCMP, she has two houses in Kensington, London of a worth total of $14 Million. She also has a house in LA worth $9.5 Million. After their separation, the couple has lived across the street from each other to aid in co-parenting their son, Angelo. The Hello hitmaker also transferred a house in LA worth $600,000 in Simon's name.

Adele's Husband Simon Konecki

Simon Konecki is an investment banker turned NGO founder. Adele's husband has founded 'Drop4Drop' and Life Water, with an aim to eradicate the world water crisis. He is believed to have about $1 Million in liquid funds.

More about Adele

Adele has been teasing about her new album for quite some time now. Since 2018, there have been reports about the singer's untitled fourth album. She had announced last year that her album would be released in September 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic crisis. Adele has been teasing the fans with pictures from her work. She debuted in 2008 with the album 19.

The Grammy award-winning artist has also recently been in news for her dramatic weight loss too. She has been undergoing a weight loss program since 2017. She received a lot of appreciation and awe for her weight loss journey. The singer has also been vocal about supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and voicing her opinion on social issues. She was last seen hosting Saturday Night Live alongside H.E.R. In 2020, Adele was rumoured to be dating rapper Skepta, but she brushed off those rumours in her SNL skit.

