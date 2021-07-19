Adele Attends NBA Finals With LeBron James' Agent Rich Paul, Sparking Dating Rumors

English singer Adele was recently spotted at the NBA finals in Phoenix, Arizona. The Hello singer was seen talking to LeBron James' agent Rich Paul at a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. News of the two dating spread when Brian Windhorst of the The Lowe Post podcast, made a comment.

Is Adele dating Rich Paul?

British songstress Adele seperated from her husband Simon Konecki in 2019. While the singer's divorce was finalized in March, 2021, she does share her eight-year-old son, Angelo with her ex-husband. Adele usually likes to keep a low profile, with regards to her personal life and has so far remained silent on the speculation.

However, while talking about the NBA finals, Brian Windhorst of the The Lowe Post podcast spotted the couple and went on to say, "Rich Paul brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele." Windhorst also went on to talk about how this was the first time that the couple had decided to make a public appearance together. He also mentioned how the news would be "all over the tabloids," as the couple had been low key until now.

What's new for Adele?

As Adele likes to keep a low profile when it comes to people speculating about her relationship, she recently denied a certain rumour about her alleged relationship with rap star Skepta. On the work front however, Adele is shining bright as ever. The singer is all set to release her long-awaited album.

Pop sensation Adele released her last album in 2015, titled 25. The singer announced that she was taking time to "focus on herself" last year, after her split with ex-husband Simon. However, according to reports, the Rolling in the Deep singer is now ready to make her return to the stage.

According to an Independent Online source, Adele spent several months recording her new album in the studio while also spending time "focusing on herself". The source also added that the singer was very excited for fans to hear her new music and that the album would be released soon.

