Adele Calls Out Concertgoers For Throwing Things On Stage: I Dare You...

Adele is currently doing her residency in Los Angeles. The singer recently addressed the issue of singers getting attacked on stage at her concert. She went ahead to challenge the fans to throw things at her.

3 things you need to know

Previously, Bebe Rexha was hit with a phone at her concert.

Days later, Ava Max got slapped by a fan on stage.

Pink also got some weird surprises at her own concert in London.

Adele issues warning to fans

While shooting T-shirts into the crowd with a T-shirt cannon, Adele told the audience that throwing anything on stage is never a good idea. She was extremely confrontational and even dared someone to chuck something at her. The singer said, "Have you noticed how people are forgetting f** king show etiquette at the moment and just throwing s**t onstage? Have you seen that? I f**king dare you, I dare you to throw something at me. I'll f**king kill you."

Adele gives fans in Vegas a warning: "Dare you to throw something at me." pic.twitter.com/U92Hcu4BbS — Pigeons & Planes (@PigsAndPlans) July 4, 2023

Last week, Zane Lowe also spoke out against the problem of concertgoers throwing objects at performers. He stated that it "takes courage" and "real vulnerability" for performers to play in front of thousands of people. “If we want to continue to enjoy our favourite artists performing live in a face to face environment, we have to stop making our need for contact their problem. Don’t throw shit,” he added.

Similar incidents of stage attacks at concerts

The comments came after a string of attacks were launched against the singers at their concert. Bebe Rexha sustained significant injuries after being hit in the face by a thrown cell phone. The New Jersey guy who threw the phone at the pop singer was later taken into custody on assault charges.

(The singer shared a selfie after getting treatment, she got six stitches near her eyes)

A bracelet recently struck Ballerini in the face during a midday broadcast, leaving her speechless. The country music star's concert was briefly postponed while she assessed her injuries. Ava Max also got slapped at her concert in Los Angeles while performing on stage.

Security swiftly intervened, escorting the attacker away. Meanwhile, Ava gathered herself and proceeded with her final performance of the evening. Additionally, Pink was given a bag carrying a fan’s mother's ashes. At a different performance, some admirer gave her a wheel of cheese.