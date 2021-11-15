Adele Discusses Her Struggles With Divorce, Being A Single Parent With Oprah Winfrey; Read

British singer Adele is all set to release her new album 30 later this month. While the singer has already highlighted her divorce from Simon Konecki, she recently opened up about her struggles of parting ways from her partner and being a single parent in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The singer also mentioned how she would juggle her career in between her personal crisis.

The 15-times Grammy Award-winning singer Adele made her comeback a few weeks ago with her new song Easy On Me from her upcoming album 30. The lyrics of the song created a buzz among her fans as she wrote it to explain her divorce to her son when he turns older. The singer recently had a special CBS concert and also an interview with actor and author Oprah Winfrey, in which they discussed the meaning of Adele's new songs and most-awaited album 30.

Adele explains the lyrics of her new songs

Adele and Oprah sat under the arches of the latter's rose garden. The interview was released on November 14, in a two-hour special that featured a performance of the singer. As per a clip of the interview released by CBS, Oprah read the "dark" lyrics of Adele's new song Hold On and asked her, "What was going on there?" In her answer, Adele recalled how her friends would always ask her to hold on when she would feel like the lyrics in the verse, which were, "I'm such a mess. The harder that I try I regress. I am my own worst enemy. Right now, I truly hate being me."

She further revealed it was exhausting for her to try to keep going on as the process of divorce and not being able to see her child every day was not her plan before becoming a mother. She continued and revealed juggling between running a home, running a business, and getting people's attention after speaking up about her feelings was not something she wanted to do anymore. The singer also stated her feet hurt while walking through all over that.

Adele tied the knot with her long time beau Simon Konecki in 2018. After filing a divorce a year after, the two officially parted ways in March, earlier this year. They share a nine-year-old son Angelo Adkins.

Image: Instagram/@oprah