Adele Interrupts Boyfriend Rich Paul’s Live Stream With FaceTime; Kai Cenat Reacts

Adele is winning the Internet with her sweet interruption in Rich Paul’s live stream. Rich Paul and Adele made their relationship public in 2021 and since then they have been spotted together on various occasions. Recently, while Rich Paul was live streaming, a phone call by the Hello singer became the headliner.

Rich Paul was amid a live stream with the content creator, Kai Cenat on April 13. In between the stream, viewers noticed Kai’s jaw drop as Paul received a call from his girlfriend, Adele. A clip circulating on Twitter shows Kai and Paul in conversation when Adele video calls Paul and says, ”Hey Baby”

Rich Paul immediately told the 41-year-old singer that he is in the middle of a live stream. He added that he will call her back in a while. To this, Adele enquired what he is streaming. Paul then pointed the camera at Kai Cenat, who appeared in disbelief. The Hello singer greeted Kai and hung up.

The video shows that even after hanging up the call, Kai continued to remain in shock. He waved at Adele and greeted her with a cheery ‘Hi’. Kai's reaction to talking to the singer resonated with many netizens.

Reactions on Adele crashing Rich Paul's live

As soon as the clip went viral on Twitter, fans and followers of Adele rushed to validate Kai’s reaction. One user wrote, “Kai is every single human on earth lol.” Another user wrote, “biggest “I’m him” moment”. There were other comments in the clip reading, “This is so cute”, “It's Kai for me”, “Kai’s face is priceless he was so excited”

Adele and Rich Paul's relationship

Rich Paul and Adele have been in a relationship for longer than 2 years. After rumours surfaced of the two being together, Adele posted a picture of them to make her relationship Insta-official. It was in September 2021, she made the post with a simple red heart in the caption.

In the post, Adele can be seen in a black gown with white statement sleeves. The singer accessorised her look with golden, drop earrings. In the third photo of the post, Adele uploaded a black and white picture with her boyfriend Rich Paul. Since then the singer has often posted pictures of Paul and herself.