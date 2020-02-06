Union Budget
Adele Loves The Black And White Instagram Filter! THESE Pics Are Proof

Hollywood News

Singer Adele, who is known for many of her chart-topping singles, loves posting black and white photos on her Insta handle. Her pics prove her love for B&W

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adele

Adele is a British singer who has won many accolades in her career, her songs Rolling in the Deep, Someone Like You, and Set Fire to the Rain won her many chart-topping records all over the world. Her song Skyfall for the James Bond movie of the same name won her an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, Golden Globes and even the British Single of the Year award. She recently caught media attention when her Anguilla photos surfaced online, having lost a lot of weight post divorce. Take a look at some of her Instagram posts showing her body transformation in a black and white image filter. 

ALSO READ| Adele's Former Trainer Camila Goodis Believes THIS Is The Reason For Her Weight Loss

Adele's black and white photos on Instagram 

Adele's last Instagram post was of the 2019 Christmas party where one can easily see that she has lost a lot of weight. She posted her Christmas pic with Santa and one can easily spot her weight transformation in her amazing party gown. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

ALSO READ| Adele's 'Skyfall' To Madonna's 'Die Another Day', James Bond Themed Iconic Songs

Adele's photos 

Adele posted this black and white pic on her last birthday when she turned 31. The pic captures a glimpse of her birthday party where she is seen having fun. She captioned this post with a motivational and strong message. Take a look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Adele's photos of her 30th birthday

Another one of Adele's birthday posts where she is having a gala time with her close-knit group of people. Adele can be seen having a dance party. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Adele's photos showcasing her fun avatar

Adele's photo in a bathrobe and hair wrapped up in a towel is the perfect depiction of the uninhibited Adele that her fans know. Adele is often known for her happy and quirky nature where she is often found with a smile on her face and a glass of wine in her hand. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

ALSO READ| Adele Spoke To A Fan About Her Miraculous Weight Loss While On Vacation With Harry Styles

Here, Adele is in a black and white picture where she is performing at the Seattle Center Arena in 2016. This picture shows the glorious and emotional British singer and how jampacked her shows generally are. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

ALSO READ| Adele's Weight Loss Diet Revealed; What Is The Sirtfood Diet And How Does It Work?

 

 

