Adele To Share Custody Of Her Son Angelo With Ex-husband Simon Konecki After Divorce

Singer Adele has divorced her ex-husband Simon Konecki and will now share with him the custody of her 8-year-old son. In addition to that, she won't be paying any child support according to a recent report. Here's everything you need to know about Adele's divorce from Simon.

Adele to share joint custody of son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki

Adele's ex-husband and the singer had separated from each other in September 2019. The following month, Adele filed for a divorce. Adele's divorce was finalised by a Los Angelos judge last week. The ex-couple waived off the rights to seek spousal support. They agreed to have joint custody of their son Angelo born in 2012, according to TMZ. Adele did not have to change her name as she stuck to her original legal name Adele Adkins during her marriage.

About Adele and Simon Konecki

Adele and Simon Konecki had started dating each other in mid-2011. They gave birth to Angelo a year after they started dating. In 2017, Adele confirmed that she was married to Simon after receiving the 59th Annual Grammy Awards for Album of the Year. Adele's ex-husband Simon is a co-founder of Life Water. He is believed to have about $1 Million in liquid funds.

Adele's net worth

According to celebrity net worth, Adele's net worth is estimated at $190 Million. The British singer earned a huge amount of $112,500 every day from royalties alone. She alone has several properties in the UK as well as in the US. After their separation, the couple had decided to stay across the street to co-parent their son Angelo.

Adele on the work front

Adele had made her debut with Hometown Glory for which she received huge appreciation in 2007. To date, the singer has released 3 albums namely 19, 21 and 25. Last year, she had announced that she will be releasing a new album, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the plan was postponed. She has been in news for her dramatic weight loss for which she had been working out since 2017. Adele was last seen hosting Saturday Night Live alongside H.E.R.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.