Adriana Lima's Stunning Looks In Black Outfits You Should Not Miss

Adriana Lima's social media handle is full of her photos from her various photoshoots, runway looks and more. The 38-year old model has not only stolen the hearts of her fans but has also stood up for many social causes. Lima's Instagram photos are mostly about beauty, travel, fitness and more. Here are Adriana Lima's photos in gorgeous black outfits. Read on:

READ:Adriana Lima: The Former Victoria's Secret Angel's Sharpest Looks

Adriana Lima's best looks in gorgeous black outfits

READ:#ThrowbackThursday: Unseen Photo Of Janhvi Kapoor With Mom Sridevi & Khushi Is Unmissable

READ:Anushka Sharma And Ranbir Kapoor's BTS Photo From 'ADHM' Sets In Unmissable; See Pic

Adriana Lima's Instagram is full of her photos in stunning black outfits. The actress has always chosen to wear the color black on most occasions. Adriana Lima in her above photos is seen in her fitness gear with her black trainers. In another post, she is seen in a stunning long gown. The gown is in the color black and is embellished with a long thigh-high slit.

READ:Sobhita Dhulipala Does Her Own Photoshoot Amid Lockdown; Arjun Kapoor Calls Her 'artist'

In the above posts, Adriana Lima is seen in a basic all-black look. The actress chose to wear black T-shirts with her jacket and ripped jeans. She has added boots to complete her look. In another post, she is seen donning a turtle neck black top with tight black leggings and boots.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.