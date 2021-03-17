Adrien Brody To Essay Role Of Pat Riley In HBO's Much-awaited 1980s Lakers Series

Academy Award winner Adrien Brody is all set to join the cast of HBO's upcoming drama 1980s Lakers series. In the film, Adrien will essay the role of legendary basketball coach Pat Riley. For the unversed, Riley guided the Lakers to four NBA titles and unprecedented superstardom. His unmistakable style, self-assurance, and fast-break offence characterised 1980s basketball and influenced pop culture in general.

According to Variety, Adam McKay, the critically acclaimed director of films like Vice and The Big Short, is working on an untitled project. The series is based on Jeff Pearlman's non-fiction book titled "Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s".

The series will also star John C Reilly, Jason Clarke, Solomon Hughes, Quincy Isaiah, Gaby Hoffmann, Hadley Robinson, Molly Gordon, Rob Morgan, DeVaughn Nixon, Spencer Garrett, Delante Desouza, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Kirk Bovill, Tamera Tomakili and Joey Brooks in crucial roles. The cast also includes Gaby Hoffmann, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon in lead roles. Rodney Barnes will co-executive produce along with Scott Stephens on the project.

The drama will follow the professional and personal lives of the Lakers during the Showtime Era in the 1980s when they became one of the sports' most respected and dominant teams. McKay is set to direct and executive produce the series' pilot episode. The script was written by Max Borenstein, who will also act as executive producer. Brody's starring role in the series will be one of his most well-known television appearances.

On the professional front

Adrien Brody, who won the Oscar for his role in The Pianist, will be seen in Wes Anderson’s new film titled The French Dispatch. He will also be seen in Netflix’s Blonde, and the much-awaited TV series Chapelwaite for Epix. He recently co-wrote, scored, made, and starred in the action film Clean. With Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell, he is currently filming an untitled murder mystery for Searchlight. Predators, King Kong, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Midnight in Paris are among his other feature film credits. Brody also acted in shows including Houdini, Breakthrough, and Dice and appeared in an episode of the British drama Peaky Blinders in 2017.

(With inputs from PTI)