Adrienne Banfield-Norris Shows Off Toned Abs A Day Before 'Red Table Talk' Episode

Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris recently uploaded a picture of herself where she is seen flaunting her abs. Adrienne Banfield-Norris is also the co-host of Red Table Talk. This selfie was posted by her just a day before the Red Table Talk episode where her daughter Jada addressed cheating rumours with her husband Will Smith.

In the mirror selfie, The 66-year old actor Adrienne Banfield-Norris was seen donning a white and black athleisure outfit. Her messy bun and glasses gave her a chic look. Adrienne Banfield-Norris shared the picture with the caption, “Trying to motivate myself to get back in the gym. A good look in the mirror always does the trick! Elliptical here I come🤬🤬” [sic]

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith's Red Table Talk

Hollywood actor Will Smith sat down with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk. Jada Pinkett Smith admitted that she was in a relationship with August Alsina, who was then 23 years old. The 48-year-old actor stated that she was in an 'entanglement' with Alsina 4 years previously when she and Will Smith had hit a rough patch. In the Facebook watch show, Jada Pinkett Smith stated the truth behind the rumours that have been doing the rounds for quite some time.

Despite saying that she believes that the matter is personal and should not have gone public, she stated that it was necessary for her to disclose the truth. In the video, Jada can be heard saying, “I started a friendship with August and we actually became really, really good friends. It all started with him just needing some help. I wanted to help me wanting to help his health, his mental state”.

Will Smith further confirmed that August Alsina was really sick when he first came around. He went on to say that the Smiths helped him pull through a very difficult time. Jada Smith went on to talk about her relationship with August, saying that she and Will were going through a 'difficult' time. When Will Smith asked Jada to elaborate about Jada's relationship with Alsina, she said, “I got into an entanglement with August”. When the actor pushed her to describe the ‘entanglement’, Jada Pinkett Smith, confirmed saying, “yes it was a relationship, absolutely.”

