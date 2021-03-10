'Adventures In Love And Babysitting' Cast: Actors And The Characters They Play In The Film

The Hallmark film Adventures In Love And Babysitting is a 2015 film that released just before the series of Spring Fever films premiered on the cable channel. The plot of the movie revolves around a young woman who is forced to baby-sit with her college nemesis, starts to see the man in a new light. Here is everything you need to know about the cast of Adventures in Love and Babysitting.

Adventures in Love and Babysitting cast

Travis Van Winkle

Adventures in Love and Babysitting characters include Alex, portrayed by American actor Travis Van Winkle. Travis as Alex essayed the role of Ethan and Elena's college friend and Maggie's nemesis from college days. However, when he is forced to babysit Ethan and Elena's kids for a couple of days with Maggie, the duo steadily develops feelings for each other. The actor is best known for playing Trent in Transformers and Friday the 13th. His other popular works include Billy's Dad Is a Fudge-Packer!, National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2, Rites of Passage, Bloodwork among others.

Tammin Sursok

Adventures in Love and Babysitting cast has Tammin Sursok as the female lead. The South African-born Australian actor portrays the character of Maggie, a college friend to Ethan and Elena in the film, who is forced by them to babysit their two kids. She is accompanied by Alex to babysit the kids and that's when love blooms between the two. She is known for her roles on television as Dani Sutherland on Home and Away, Colleen Carlton on The Young and the Restless, and Jenna Marshall on Pretty Little Liars.

Stephen Boss

Stephen Boss, popularly known as Twitch is an American freestyle hip-hop dancer, choreographer, actor, and television personality. He plays the character of Elena's husband Ethan and Maggie & Alex's college friend. Stephen Boss is best known for his appearances on the Ellen Degeneres Show. Since 2018, he and his wife Allison Holker have hosted Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings on the Freeform Network and Disney+.

Tiffany Hines

American film and television actor, Tiffany Hines played the role of Elena in Adventures In Love And Babysitting. Tiffany as Elena essayed the role of Ethan's wife and Alex and Maggie's college mate. She and her husband Ethan become the reason why Alex and Maggie turn lovers from enemies. Her most popular roles include Birdie Scott in Beyond the Break, Michelle Welton in Bones, Jaden in Nikita, Didi Miller in Devious Maids, Tamar Braxton in Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart, Aisha in 24: Legacy, Eve Vincent in Hit the Floor, and Lara Nuzo in Magnum P.I.

Image Credits: Tiffany Hines Official Instagram account