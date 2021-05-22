After 'Army Of The Dead', What's Next For Zack Snyder? Find Out Below

Zack Snyder’s highly anticipated film Army of the Dead has finally released on Netflix. The film revolves around a zombie apocalypse that unfolds in Las Vegas. Since Justice League (Snyder Cut), DC fans have been awaiting to see more projects and endeavors by Zack. So now that Army of the Dead has been released, what’s next for Zack Snyder? Find out below.

Zack Snyder’s upcoming movies after ‘Army of the Dead’

The internet was abuzz last year after DC fans flooded social media demanding Warner Bros. to release Justice League (Snyder Cut). Finally, in March Justice League through Snyder’s perspective was released. After Justice League, Zack embarked on a new journey with the Netflix film, Army of the Dead. Army of the Dead released on May 21 and has received positive reviews from audience.

While audience is busy watching the zombie takeover in Las Vegas in Army of the Dead, a prequel of the film is on its way. According to Games Radar’s report, Matthias Schweighöfer a.k.a. Dieter will be reprising his role in a prequel of the film. This prequel has been titled, Army of Thieves. The film has also been directed by Matthias and is expected to release on Netflix this year. Hence, Snyder’s one project paved the way for this prequel.

The second Army of the Dead project in the pipeline is Lost Vegas. According to the media portal’s report, it is an animated series based on the film. Just like Army of Thieves, this animated series was possible due Snyder’s Army of the Dead. Moreover, Zack Snyder will also be directing two episodes of this animated series. Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Tig Notaro, and Ana de la Reguera will all be reprising their roles for this show.

Zack Snyder is also teaming with Netflix for a second animated series. According to The Hollywood Reporter Zack will be collaborating with his frequent project partner Jay Oliva, for this series. Jay has previously worked on films like Justice League, 300: Rise of an Empire, Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Man of Steel. Jay Oliva has also produced Netflix’s anime series, Trese.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM ARMY OF THE DEAD

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.