After Britney Spears, Amanda Bynes Also Moves Court To End Conservatorship

Actor Amanda Bynes has moved to the court to end the conservatorship that she entered in 2013. The actor's mother, Lynn Organ was granted the conservatorship, following Bynes's problems with substance abuse and mental health. Amanda shot to fame in the 2000s with her roles in hit teen drama's like She's The Man, What A Girl Wants and many more. The actor announced an indefinite hiatus from acting in 2010 as she struggled with various personal problems.

Amanda Bynes files to end Conservatorship

As per Variety, Bynes filed a petition on February 23 to end her conservatorship. Her lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told the media outlet that Bynes' mother Lynn Organ, supports the conservatorship coming to an end and expects it to be terminated during the upcoming court date. Arminak said, "This conservatorship that Lynn brought has always been intended to be temporary, and Lynn is extremely happy and thrilled and proud of Amanda and ready to terminate this conservatorship based on the hard work Amanda has done."

Bynes has remained out of the spotlight for almost a decade and her last big-screen outing was in the 2010 comedy Easy A that also starred Emma Stone. In July 2013, Ventura County sheriff's deputies detained her after she allegedly started a small fire in the driveway of a stranger in Thousand Oaks. She was hospitalized under a 72-hour mental-health evaluation hold. Bynes's parents filed for conservatorship of their daughter shortly after her hospitalization began.

Bynes is currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and in an interview with Paper magazine back in 2018, the actor said that she had been sober for four years. She said, "I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said. I can't turn back time but if I could, I would. And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. I've been sober for almost four years now, thanks to the help of my parents."

Earlier this year, pop star Britney Spears also had a monumental win when her father was fired from her conservatorship of 13 years. The singer was engaged in a tough legal battle with her father and conservator James Parnell Spears to get out of the conservatorship.

