After Chrissy Teigen Gets Accused Of Bullying By Michael Costello, Leona Lewis Hits Back

Present times are proving to be tough for model Chrissy Teigen who was recently accused of cyberbullying by Project Runway star Michael Costello and model Courtney Stodden. According to a report by Dailymail, the major controversy broke out when Stodden revealed that she was cyberbullied by Teigen. In a, now deleted, tweet Teigen had asked Stodden to kill herself writing, "Go to sleep forever."

The controversy fueled further as Project Runway star Michael Costello opened up about his interaction with Chrissy. He said that a miscommunication about him caused Chrissy to threaten him and made him suffer. He admitted that he was getting suicidal thoughts because of it. Now, Leona Lewis has confessed her own allegations against the designer.

The You Are The Reason singer took to her Instagram handle to reveal that she was invited to walk down the runway for a charity fashion show in 2014. "As an excited young woman, I flew all the way to New York and was honoured to work with him because I adored his dresses," she wrote in her Instagram Stories. She was shocked to know that she was made to feel "uncomfortable and awkward" when the dress didn't fit her and Costello's team refused to alter it for her. "This came as a total surprise because weeks prior I was told that they would make the dress work for me," she claimed.

"I had to sit in the audience and was asked by the press why I didn’t walk in the show. I remember having to come up with excuses as I was so humiliated by it all. I feel like I was made to look as though I pulled out and was being difficult, and as an [effect] of those actions, I suffered a lot, both personally and professionally," she wrote. Further, she said that she was more disappointed because the fashion show was for charity and Costello had gone against the intentions. She also said that she was left with deep insecurities about her body after the incident.

"I'm not discounting Michael's experience as that is an awful thing to go through and I wish him so much love and healing", she said. Further, she claimed that she did not inform the designer about her feelings but felt the need to reveal the truth. "the pot calling the kettle black in this situation doesn't sit right with me. Bullying comes in many different forms. We need love, we need accountability, we need forgiveness, none of us are perfect", she wrote.

Costello, too, took to his Instagram handle to respond to Leona's allegations against him. He shared pictures with the British singer and apologised for the problems caused by the middlemen involved. "If I made you feel bad in 2014 but you still wore my dresses and request them, can we try and figure out what got lost in translation with the dress you wore. You looked so beautiful in it", he said. He even added a picture of Lewis wearing Costello's dress.

According to a report by Page Six, Costello claimed that time constraints caused problems with Lewis' dress issues at the charity fashion show. He said he was excited to have Lewis wear one of his dresses at the Heart Truth Red Dress Collection show. The theme of the fashion show involved red silhouettes and none of his red options worked for Lewis. Since he was facing time constraints he couldn't make an alternative for the singer. "It was nothing personal towards Leona. The plan simply did not work out the way we intended. I have always offered to make something custom and special just for her. I am always here for her", he added.

