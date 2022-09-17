After 'Cobra Kai Season 5' Success, A New Karate Kid Movie In The Works: Reports

The Karate Kid franchise has been living on ever since its first instalment, which came out in 1984. The movie saw a young Ralph Macchio, who played the role of a teenager named Daniel LaRusso. The film was followed by four other parts, the last one being Jaden Smith's 2010 film The Karate Kid 2.

However, the franchise continued with the Netflix series named Cobra Kai, which starred the franchise's original cast. Now, following the success of Cobra Kai Season 5, Sony has announced a new Karate Kid film along with its release date.

According to a report by Variety, a week after the release of Cobra Kai Season 5, Sony announced locked the date for a new Karate Kid movie. The production house revealed the film will serve as another instalment in the original movie series and will hit the theatres on June 7, 2024. However, the production house did not provide the film's synopsis or details about its cast.

More about The Karate Kid franchise

The Karate Kid, which was released in 1984, followed the story of Daniel LaRusso, a skinny teenager, who is bullied by his classmate Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka, and his team. After being frustrated by the continuous bullying, LaRusso turns to the late actor Pat Morita's Mr Miyagi, a karate master, who helps him gain a chance to fight Johnny and Cobra Kai.

Nearly two years later, another instalment in the film was released, The Karate Kid II. The famous duo reprised their respective roles for a third part - The Karate Kid III - which was released in 1989.

The 1994 film The Next Karate Kid, which marked the fourth movie in the franchise, followed Mr Miyagi's new student Julie, played by Hilary Swank. In the 2010 film The Karate Kid 2, Jaden Smith took up the lead role of a young boy, who learns martial art from Jackie Chan's karate master character.

Image: Twitter/@KarateKidMovie