After Elizabeth Hurley, Her Son Mourns Shane Warne's Death: 'He Was A Father Figure'

In a tragic turn of events, cricket powerhouse Shane Warne passed away on Friday, March 4 at age 52. The sad news of his demise has left the entire cricket fraternity grieving. Many prominent celebs from all walks of life have taken to social media to mourn the big loss. Just hours ago, Shane Warne's ex-fiance Elizabeth Hurley broke her silence on the matter by sharing an emotional tribute for Warne via Instagram. Now, even Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian shared a heartwarming note for the late cricketer.

Damian Hurley mourns Shane Warne's death

On Saturday, March 5, Damian took to Instagram to share a series of throwback photos alongside Shane Warne. From celebrating birthdays together to enjoying vacations together, the pictures showcase that the cricketer shared an amicable bond with Hurley's family. In his note, Damian called Warne as his 'father figure' who supported him in most of his formative years. The youngster also expressed that he still hasn't figured out a way to wrap his head around this unfortunate situation.

Expressing that his heart is 'broken', Damian extended love and support to Shane Warne's family. He wrote, "I’m still trying to wrap my head around this… e w to me for most of my formative years and was truly one the best men I’ve ever known. My heart is broken. Thinking of and sending love to all SW’s family." Take a look at the post below:

This came just moments after Damian's mother Elizabeth Hurley paid a heartfelt tribute to the late cricketer. In her post, the Australian actor regarded Warne as her 'beloved Lionheart'. The post shared by her saw a series of special moments shared between Warne and Hurley. While travelling down the memory, Elizabeth wrote, "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart."

As per reports, Warne was found unresponsive in his villa and was rushed to a hospital but the cricketer could not be revived by the medical staff. The family of the cricketer is mourning the loss in private. On Saturday, March 5 foul play was ruled out by officials, however, the cause of Shane Warne's demise is yet to be confirmed by his family officially. Warne died at age 52 and is survived by both of his parents, brother Jason, ex-wife Simone, and three children.

