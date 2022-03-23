After Jason Momoa, 'Suicide Squad' Star Daniela Melchior Joins 'Fast And Furious 10' Cast

Actor Daniela Melchior, who is best known for her stint as Ratcatcher 2 in the DC Extended Universe film, The Suicide Squad, has been roped in for another big project. The Portuguese star is all set to the join the cast of 'Fast and Furious 10', reports Deadline. Previously, the addition of Aquaman fame Jason Momoa in the Fast and the Furious franchise created a tremendous buzz on online. The announcement of these fresh faces to the action film franchise has garnered the right amount of aniticipation about the plotline of the upcoming installment.

Daniela Melchior joins Fast and Furious 10 cast

According to Deadline, Fast and Furious 10 will be helmed by filmmaker Justin Lin, who has previously directed F9: The Fast Saga and several other movies in the Fast and the Furious franchise. Lin will also produce the upcoming installment in collaboration with the lead actor of the film Vin Diesel. Apart from Diesel, Daniela Melchior is gearing up to share the screen space with Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang and Tyrese Gibson.

The details of Melchior's character is kept underwraps by the makers, likewise the plotline of the upcoming installment is yet unknown. However, Fast and Furious 10 will hit the big screens on May 19, 2023. In the last movie of the franchise, the makers introduced John Cena as Dominic Toretto's (Played by Diesel) estranged brother Jakob. A master thief, assassin and a high-performance driver, Jakob goes rogue as he holds grudge against Dom. Another main highlight of F9: The Fast Saga remains to be the reappearance of Han, who was presumed to the dead in the previous films.

Speaking of Daniela Melchior, apart from Fast and Furious 10, the Suicide Squad fame has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. She will feature alongside Henry Golding, Sam Neill and Noomi Rapace in Camille Delamarre directed spy flick, Assassin Club. Besides this, she also has Marlowe in her kitty. Helmed by Neil Jordan, the plot of the movie is loosely based on the 2014 novel The Black-Eyed Blonde. Set in the backdrop of 1950s, the movie revolves around the life of a private detective Philip Marlowe, who is hired to find the ex-lover of a prominent heiress.

Image: Instagram/@danielamelchior