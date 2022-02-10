After Jimmy Kimmel, Andrew Garfield Reacts To 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Oscars Snub

Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the biggest movies of 2021 and shattered several box office records and is still garnering huge box-office collections. The movie was one of the most anticipated movies of the tear and brought back previous web slingers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the screen with Tom Holland. The nominations for Oscars 2022 were announced earlier this week and fans were disappointed as No Way Home missed out on nominations in all the major categories including the Best Picture. Jimmy Kimmel, reacted to Spider-Man oscars snub during one of the recent episodes of his talk show.

The talk show host said how could Don't Look Up be nominated for Best Picture while No Way Home was not included. After Kimmel, Andrew Garfield has now reacted to Spider-Man: No Way Home, not securing the Best Picture nomination. Garfield himself earned the Best Actor nom for his performance in tick, tick...BOOM!.

Andrew Garfield reacts to Spider-Man: No Way Home Oscars snub

During an interview with THR, Andrew was asked about Spider-Man: No Way Home not being nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars 2022. The actor, who himself was an important part of the movie said, "I’m not able to comment on that, particularly. I really love that movie and I really love Amy [Pascal] and Jon Watts and Kevin [Feige] and, obviously Tom [Holland], Zendaya and Jacob [Batalon] and Tobey [Maguire] and all the cast. That movie has been a kind of juggernaut of proportions that I don’t think any of us really expected." No Way Home only earned one nomination for Best Visuals along with Marvel's other movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

As per Variety, during the February 8 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel slammed Oscars for choosing Don't Look Up instead of Spider-Man: No Way Home for Best Picture. Kimmel said, "How did ( No Way Home’) not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture? Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it. You’re telling me Don’t Look Up was better than Spider-Man? It most certainly was not."

He further slammed the voters on the committee and said, "You wanna know what happened? Voters looked at the list and saw the names Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep and they checked the box and then they put their kids in the car and went to see the movie Spider-Man. And they loved it! But they didn’t vote for it."

Image: Instagram/@spidermanmovi/@andrew_garfield83