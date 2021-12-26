After 'Nightmare Alley', Watch Top Films By Oscar-winning Director Guillermo Del Toro

Bradley Cooper-starrer Nightmare Alley, directed by Oscar-winning Guillermo del Toro is a mystery thriller and got its worldwide release on December 17, 2021. The film has been the talk of the town ever since it was released and Guillermo del Toro has worked on several films before Nightmare Alley. Here are some of his directorial masterpieces to add to your watch list.

List of Guillermo del Toro's films to add to your watch list

The Shape Of Water

Guillermo del Toro's 2017 Romantic fantasy film starring Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins and others in lead roles is available on Disney+Hotstar. The film is set in 1962, Baltimore, Maryland and is critically acclaimed. The film is all about a janitor, who develops a complex relationship with an amphibious creature.

Hellboy

The 2004 action fantasy is available on Sony Liv and Ron Perlman in the lead roles. The film also features Selma Blair, Doug Jones, John Hurt and others and revolves around a demonic warrior, who safeguards the earth from paranormal threats. The film takes a turn when an enemy from Hellboy's past reappears and Hellboy and his team must come together and put an end to the villain.

Blade II

The action-horror sees a new vampire community come to life called the Reapers, who cause harm to both humans and vampires. This is when Blade and an elite vampire force come together to put an end to the Reapers. The film stars Leonor Varela, Wesley Snipes, Norman Reedus and others in lead roles.

Crimson Peak

The film is a 2015 horror mystery and revolves around Mia Wasikowska's Edith, who ignores her father's advice and marries Sir Thomas Sharpe, played by Tom Hiddleston. However, after her marriage, she enters the Sharpe mansion and uncovers her husband's secrets and realises that the mansion has several ghosts. The film also stars Jessica Chastain and Charlie Hunnam in pivotal roles.

Pacific Rim

The 2013 sci-fi action film stars Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day, Idris Elba, Charlie Hunnam and others in pivotal roles. The film is all about the government being under the impression that the Jaegers, which are robotic war machines are ineffective. However, Idris Elba's character, Stacker Pentecost's team believes only the Jaegers can save the world.

(Image: Twitter/@MASKEDMANIACXXX, @RottenTomatoes)