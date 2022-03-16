After Priyanka Chopra's Restaurant In LA, Nick Jonas Launches Rooftop Bar In San Diego

Following the footsteps of global icon Priyanka Chopra, her husband and pop icon Nick Jonas recently launched his rooftop bar in San Diego. The Sucker singer has opened up Tequila Garden with John Varvatos, the co-founder of Nick's tequila brand Villa One. The outlet comes as a part of the brand and will be furnished with 'patio-style seating, a communal table for socializing, firepits, and an intimate bar', as per Page Six.

Speciality cocktails will be served with Villa One tequila, while the bar menu will include a range of tequilas and mezcals, more than 160 options for the customers to choose from. The venue is said to accommodate around 200 people and will be open all seven days a week. It will transform into a party spot on the weekends, with various live DJs performing among other key highlights.

Nick Jonas launches his rooftop bar in San Diego

In a conversation with Page Six, Jonas quipped, "John and I became fast friends and collaborators the moment we met" and added, "We shared the same values of spending time with friends and family and our vision to create a high-quality tequila that could be shared during those special moments came to life with Villa One.”

Speaking about the idea behind curating the Villa One Tequila Garden, Nick added, "It was formed as a destination oasis where one can unwind and experience the ultimate after-work or weekend Tulum getaway right in the heart of San Diego.”

John Varvatos also said that creating Villa One with his good friend and business partner Nick Jonas has been a highlight of his career. He added, "I am so excited to bring the Villa One brand to life in this beautiful space that allows more people to experience the brand and its ethos of living ‘Life As It Should Be’.”

Reportedly, the Villa One Tequila Gardens are planning to expand their presence with establishments in locations like Miami, Las Vegas, New York City, Los Angeles and Dallas.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra owns an Indian cuisine restaurant in New York, named Sona. It was launched in March 2021. The outlet also has a private dining space, Mimi, which is Chopra's nickname.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIYANKACHOPRA)