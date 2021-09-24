Last Updated:

After SNL Picks Kim Kardashian As Host, Netizens Have A Different Opinion

Netizens react as SNL announces the lineup of hosts that includes Kim Kardashian. Other hosts of the season are Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis and Rami Malek.

Fengyen Chiu
SNL

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is set to make her debut on Saturday Night Live as the host for their 47th season. As soon as Kardashian was announced as the host for SNL, netizens reacted to the announcement. On September 22,  Will & Grace actor Debra Messing questioned SNL's decision to pick Kim as the host and wrote, 'am I missing something?' Kardashian will be joined by Halsey and the episode will air on October 9.

Debra Messing reacts as Kim Kardashian gets picked as the host of SNL

Late-night live variety show, Saturday Night Live, via their social media handles, announced the hosts for their upcoming season that included Kim Kardashian in the lineup. Actor Debra Messing reacted to the announcement and via her Twitter wrote, "Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch. Am I missing something?."

Netizens followed Messing's suit and left their reactions over the reality star's SNL debut. One user wrote, "SNL has never disappointed me until now. Kim Kardashian will be hosting an episode of it. Next, she'll start acting, singing, and before you know it she'll be the damn President! #Damn You SNL." While another user wrote, "It’s really funny that people are upset that Kim Kardashian is hosting SNL like she’s going to mess up this flawless institution." Take a look at some more reactions below.

Saturday Night Live's lineup of hosts also includes Owen Wilson, who was most recently seen in MCU's hit mini-series Loki as Mobius M Mobius. He will be paired with Kacey Musgraves, whose new album recently debuted. Academy Award-winning actor Rami Malek will be the next host of the season. Malek will be making his SNL debut on October 16, a few days after his latest James Bond movie No Time To Die is set to hit the theatres. Rapper Young Thug will appear as the show’s musical guest. The next host of the season will be Jason Sudeikis, who is currently basking in the success of his comedy series Ted Lasso

