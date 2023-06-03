Spider Man Across The Spider Verse And Other Spider Man Films That Are Box Office Hits

Quick links:
Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) - Tom Holland's last instalment had become the highest-grossing film of the year, collecting a staggering $1.922 billion worldwide against a budget of 20 crores USD.
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) - This adventure rakes in $1.131 billion worldwide, securing its place as the fourth-highest-grossing film of the year, with a budget of approximately 16 crores USD.
Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 3 (2007) - This instalment claims the third-highest-grossing film spot of its year, amassing a worldwide total of $894.9 million, with a budget of 25 crores USD.
The Original Spider-Man (2002) - Tobey Maguire's first portrayal of the iconic hero swung its way to a box office total of $825,025,036 worldwide, against a budget of 13.9 crores USD.