After 'The Batman', Sony's 'Morbius' To Not Release In Russia Amid Its Invasion In Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war has entered into the sixth day with Russian troops invading Ukraine. So far, around 350 Ukrainian civilians have been killed with Ukraine stating that Russia's President, Vladimir Putin has put the country's nuclear deterrent forces in a "special regime of combat duty". Many nations, including the US, Australia, Canada and Germany have decided to send military support to Ukraine.

After The Batman, Sony's Morbius to not release in Russia

Following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, Warner Bros, Walt Disney Co. had announced on February 28 that their films will be paused in Russia. After the Warner Bros. halted the release of The Batman in Russia, Sony has also decided to take the same action for its Marvel film Morbius starring Jared Leto. As per Variety, Sony has released a statement, which stated, "Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius."

The spokesperson further added that their thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly. Disney, in its statement, stated that further business decisions will be made based on the evolving situation, adding, "In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance."

More on Morbius

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius is one of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. The synopsis of the film reads, "Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead."

Other films to not release in Russia

Earlier, in the day, Warner Bros. halted the release of The Batman in Russia. The Batman was scheduled to release in North America and a number of other locations, including Russia, on Friday, before the halt. The Pixar movie 'Turning Red' was supposed to be released in Russia on March 10, according to the company.

Image: Instagram/@morbius_2021_