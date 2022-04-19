After Will Smith's Incident At Oscars, Son Opens Up About His Parents & Their Upbringing

After actor Will Smith’s altercation at Oscars 2022 with comedian Chris Rock, the incident has left everyone in the industry shocked. The actor had defended his wife Jada Pinkett who was the center of the joke during the big event where he had slapped the comedian. Now, post the incident, the Oscar-winning actor’s son Jaden opened up about his parents.

The 23-year-old rapper and actor who recently made his appearance on BigBoyTV were asked about his experience as the son of the two famous actors. Though the young singer refrained from talking about the slap controversy of his father with Chris Rock at the Oscars, he rather spoke about his parents always showed interest in his musical talent.

Jaden Smith gets candid about his parents, Will and Jada Pinkett

While sharing his views on the same, the young star said that he does not understand and is still trying to understand more and more every day that his parents are a staple in the world and they make people feel a type of way that nobody has ever made anyone feel.

Jaden who is trying to make a name for himself in the music world, explained that he's always tried to create his own path when it comes to finding success separately from his parents. Hailing from a family of stars, the singer confessed that he was warned early on that the public might have high expectations of him.

Elucidating further on the same, the ‘On my Own’ singer revealed that his parents made him aware of the expectations that people will have of him. He even confessed that both his parents had told him initially that people in the world will continuously ask about his expectations, but what they advised him was to live up to his own.

Jaden recalled a discussion with his parents where he got to know from the early days that he will have to live with all the expectations that people keep from him. He said that people have not really heard his music.

Meanwhile, post the tragic incident, Jaden who learned about the same had penned a post expressing his support for his father. And That’s How We Do It (sic),” Smith had tweeted shortly after the Academy Awards concluded on Sunday night.

IMAGE: Instagram/willsmith/JadenSmith