Ahead Of 'Avatar: The Way Of Water', James Cameron Confirms Shoot Has Begun For Part 3 & 4

After over a decade of one of the most successful science fiction films, Avatar, director James Cameron is all set to bring the most awaited sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water. As the upcoming film is less than 100 days away from its release, its makers gave a sneak peek into the world of Pandora at the D23 Expo. While Cameron did not attend the event, he did address the attendees via a video message, in which he provided some updates about the third and fourth instalments of the film franchise.

As per a report by Comicbook.com, James Cameron gave some insights about the upcoming film and called it "a bit of an Odessy." He further mentioned that the work on the film is "going great." While the forthcoming film is currently in the post-production phase, Cameron also confirmed the filming of the third and fourth parts of the film franchise has begun.

Some insights into Avatar: The Way Of Water's new teaser

A short clip of Avatar: The Way Of Water was unveiled at the D23 Expo along with a new poster. According to Comicbook.com, the clip gave a sneak peek into the world of Pandora. The clip featured a scene of Na'vi in a lab watching old videos of Dr Grace Augustine, played by Sigourney Weaver. The clip further saw Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington's characters fighting as Neytiri reminds the latter "This is our home!" Some more scenes of Na'vi swimming in Pandora were also added to the clip.

More about Avatar: The Way Of Water

The forthcoming film Avatar: The Way Of Water will mark the official sequel to the 2009 record-breaking movie, helmed by James Cameron. The movie will follow the adventures of Jake and Neytiri's son. The movie will see Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, and Michelle Rodriguez taking on pivotal roles in the movie. The new cast members of the film are Kate Winslet, Edie Falco, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel, Jemaine Clement and Oona Chaplin alongside some young actors. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will hit the theatres on December 16.

Image: Instagram/@avatar